Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $123.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.