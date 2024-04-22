Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Hold

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($4.73).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.22) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 583.29 ($7.26).

LON:BME traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 525 ($6.54). The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.00. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 454 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

