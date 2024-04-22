Jefferies Financial Group Raises Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $18.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFPM. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE TFPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

