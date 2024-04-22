Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

Coursera Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 2,065,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 179,537 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile



Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

