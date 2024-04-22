Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 131,031 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.47% of Performance Food Group worth $158,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.75. 221,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,196. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

