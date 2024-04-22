Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 131,031 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.47% of Performance Food Group worth $158,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
PFGC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.75. 221,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,196. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
