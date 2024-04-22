Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.64% of CrowdStrike worth $1,618,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $286.44. 983,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,870. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 785.97, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

