Jennison Associates LLC Buys 151,844 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $867,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $868.35. The stock had a trading volume of 435,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $958.18 and its 200 day moving average is $796.71. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

