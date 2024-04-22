Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.93% of HubSpot worth $564,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.33 on Monday, hitting $625.91. 184,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.48 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

