Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 535.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Centene worth $136,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

CNC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. 820,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

