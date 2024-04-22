Jennison Associates LLC Has $207.42 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Cheniere Energy worth $207,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.87. 519,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

