Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,541,029 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,144,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 931,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,967. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

