Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 26,219 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $130,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

