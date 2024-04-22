Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 317,081 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $169,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.68. The stock had a trading volume of 320,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.91. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

