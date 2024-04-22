Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $425,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $242.42. 1,494,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,412.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,227 shares of company stock worth $95,828,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

