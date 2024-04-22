Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 289.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $228,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 112.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

