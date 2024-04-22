Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,187,917 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.74% of Mobileye Global worth $606,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $19,017,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. 612,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,772. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.56, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

