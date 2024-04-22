JMP Securities Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $62.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.73.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CZR opened at $38.20 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.