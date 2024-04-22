JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

TGTX opened at $13.78 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

