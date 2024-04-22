Julie Fahey Purchases 4,119 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider Julie Fahey bought 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.29 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,027.51 ($19,372.59).

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Australian Foundation Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Australian Foundation Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

