Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.10

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 5803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

