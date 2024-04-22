Kate Gebo Sells 15,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.0 %

United Airlines stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,413,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

