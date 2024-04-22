Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 8,634 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,675. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

