Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

