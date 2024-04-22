Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 233,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,587. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

