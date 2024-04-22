Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases 9,022 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 139,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

