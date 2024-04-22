Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,761 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after buying an additional 452,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,347,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,153,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 238,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,338. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

