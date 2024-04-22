Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEL traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 527,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932 over the last ninety days. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

