KeyCorp Boosts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 42,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,983. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $85,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,925.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,925.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

