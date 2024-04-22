KeyCorp Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $96.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.38.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

