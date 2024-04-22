KeyCorp Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

