Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics makes up about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.63% of Kimball Electronics worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $8,761,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

KE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,373. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

See Also

