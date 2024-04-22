Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

