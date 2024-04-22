KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $634.80. The company had a trading volume of 477,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.