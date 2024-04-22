Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys Shares of 7,050 VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

