Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 4,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

