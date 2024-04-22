Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 1,077,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

