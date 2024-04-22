Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,013,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.30. 44,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

