Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,271. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

