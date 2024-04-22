Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

