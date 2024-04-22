Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

