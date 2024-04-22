Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.78. 974,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

