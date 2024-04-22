Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 145,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 386,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.