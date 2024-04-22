Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

LH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.07. 685,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

