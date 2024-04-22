LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Price Target to $19.00

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.22. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

