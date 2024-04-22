Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,507 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.41. 249,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,304. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

