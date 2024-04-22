Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 28,453 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 647,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

