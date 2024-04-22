Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

