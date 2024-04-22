Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,653 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

