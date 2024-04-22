Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,263 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,735,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,240,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

