Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 40,841 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNK traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

